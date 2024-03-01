Confirmed! These are the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Quarterfinal matchups

We are getting closer and closer to the final. Following the conclusion of the 2024 Concacaf W Group Stage, the matchups and schedule for the quarterfinal matches are confirmed. They will be played at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, on March 2 and 3, 2024.

One of the biggest surprises thus far of the tournament was the U.S. women’s soccer team losing to Mexico for the first time in nearly 14 years—a well-deserved outcome. Now the teams prepare to turn the page and focus on their next rivals.

These eight teams are playing the Concacaf W Gold Cup Quarterfinal matchups:

Group A: (1) Mexico, (2) United States, (3) Argentina

Group B: (1) Brazil, (2) Colombia

Group C: (1) Canada, (2) Paraguay, (3) Costa Rica*





Credit: Concacaf





Maria Aanchez is the highest paid athlete in the NWSL

2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Quarterfinals Matchups

QF1: Canada vs Costa Rica

QF2: Brazil vs Argentina

QF3: Mexico vs Paraguay

QF4: United States vs Colombia

The USWNT will face Colombia and Linda Caicedo, who plays for Liga F club Real Madrid. The quarterfinals will also feature a soccer classic in South America, a Brazil vs. Argentina matchup.

2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Knockout Stage Schedule ]

*Kick-off times in ET (PT/local time)

Saturday, March 2, 2024 - BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (Quarterfinals)

19:00 (16:00) QF1: Canada vs Costa Rica

22:15 (19:15) QF2: Brazil vs Argentina

Sunday, March 3, 2024 - BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (Quarterfinals)

17:00 (14:00) QF3: Mexico vs Paraguay

20:15 (17:15) QF4: United States vs Colombia

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA (Semifinals)

19:00 (16:00) SF1: WQF1 vs WQF4

22:15 (19:15) SF2: WQF2 vs WQF3

Sunday, March 10, 2024 - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA (Final)

20:15 (17:15) M28: WSF1 vs WSF2