Soccer player Maria Sanchez becomes highest paid athlete in NWSL

Maria Sanchez is breaking records in women’s soccer. The 27 year old Mexican-American player has extended her contract for three years with Houston Dash for $1.5 million total. She’s now the highest paid athlete in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Sanchez’s new contract has an option for a fourth year on the team. "Maria is a difference maker who embodies the ambition our club has - her world-class left foot and attacking abilities, her desire to be a champion in Houston, and her authentic connection to our community are what makes her a club leader. Securing Maria’s long-term future was a priority as we know she will play an important role for the Dash for years to come," said Houston Dash in a statement.

Sanchez’s new contract makes her the highest paid athlete in the US National Women’s Soccer League, a place that was previously occupied by Trinity Rodman, who signed with the Washington Spirit, who signed for four years with a total salary of $1.1 million.

"Houston, I am so excited to be coming back. I am so privileged to represent such an amazing city and group of fans,” said Sánchez. “Words can’t describe the gratitude I have for the endless support I have received while representing the Dash. I can’t wait to get back to work and reach new levels of success for the club.” She’s had over 47 appearances with the Houston Dash.

Maria Sanchez’s plays for Mexico

Maria Sanchez playing for Mexico women’s national football team

While Sanchez was born and raised in the US, and spends most of her time in Houston, she represents Mexico on an international level. Known as La Bombi by her fans, Sanchez has played for the National Mexican Team over 60 times.

“There’s so many Mexican players now that are making a difference in their teams,” said Sánchez following the signing of her new contract. “I believe I was the first player to go from Liga MX to the NWSL and hopefully that paved the way for more interest in NWSL teams looking to the Mexican league because there’s a lot of younger players that are making a difference. It’s great to be part of a club that’s betting on women’s Mexican soccer.”

