Lionel Messi makes a little girl in El Salvador cry in heartwarming video

Inter Miami is ready to start their preseason tour, and first on the schedule is a friendly match against El Salvador’s national team at the Cuscatlan Stadium in San Salvador on January 19. Led by the one and only Lionel Messi, it’s a sold-out event.



With the opportunity to watch Messi, fans in El Salvador are gearing up for the excitement. There will be many locals putting on an Inter Miami jersey instead of the national teams.

One of the people who will be cheering for Messi is a young girl who couldn’t hold back her tears when she received the ticket to the game. On Tuesday, her aunt, Kathy Ramirez (@kthee04), shared a video on TikTok which is making eyes water.



In the clip that already has over 350k views, the young girl opens up the piece of paper, and can’t believe her eyes. “No, no,” she says with a giant smile on her face, looking over.

As she makes her way over to her aunt she starts sobbing while saying “thank you” over and over again in Spanish. The video has over 35k likes and has people wiping their eyes. “Why am I crying?” One user wrote. “I am crying ... how beautiful and grateful she was,” another added.

Fans of Messi are also in the comments. “Leo Messi effect. I’d like to watch a Messi match just one time. I really want it, it’s my dream,” someone wrote.

Others are tagging Inter Miami, encouraging the team to give the little girl some backstage passes.

The little girl already has the perfect outfit for the game. In October, her aunt shared a video gifting her his jersey with a pair of shorts.



Inter Miami Preseason Schedule

After El Salvador, Inter Miami will head back to the States before heading to Saudi Arabia. Check out the rest of the preseason schedule below.

JAN. 22 (6 PM ET) Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas Cotton Bowl Stadium (Dallas, Texas)

JAN. 29 (1 PM ET) Inter Miami vs. Al Hilal SFC Kingdom Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

FEB. 1 (1 PM ET) Inter Miami vs. Al Nassr FC Kingdom Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

FEB. 4 (TIME TBA) Inter Miami vs. Hong Kong Team Hong Kong Stadium (Hong Kong)

FEB. 7 (TIME TBA) Inter Miami vs. Vissel Kobe Japan National Stadium (Tokyo, Japan)

FEB. 15 (TIME TBA) Inter Miami vs. Newell’s Old Boys DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale)