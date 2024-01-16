FIFA names new prize in honor of Marta, the legendary Brazilian player

Marta is football icon. The Brazilian player, known for being the all time goalscorer in the World Cup among men and women, has a new award named in her honor. Last night, at The Best FIFA Football Awards, the organization unveiled the Marta Award, which will be given to the best goal scored in women’s football.

Marta at the FIFA awards

Last night, Marta was presented with a special trophy recognizing her 20 year legacy of football. Some of her achievements include her six wins as FIFA World Player of the Year, a record that was toppled by Lionel Messi, and the 17 goals she’s scored when participating in World Cups. “Of course, it makes me extremely happy to have the record,” Marta said of her achievement. “But it represents Brazil as a nation – not Marta but all of us. It’s a huge honour for me to hold this record.”

As of 2025, FIFA will introduce the Marta Award, which recognizes the best goal of the year in women’s football.

Marta’s retirement from the World Cup

Last year, Marta decided to retire from the World Cup, even if she’s still playing for the Orlando Pride and Brazil’s national team. “There’ll be no more World Cups for Marta,” she said. “I’m very happy about how women’s football has evolved in Brazil and in the world. There are girls bursting with talent who have a massive future in front of them. It’s just the start for them, while for me it’s the end of the line.”

