Rafael Nadal withdraws from Australian Open following an injury

Rafael Nadal’s comeback has been derailed.

Earlier this week, after losing a match at the Brisbane International due to an injury, Nadal shared the news that he would be stepping out of the Australian Open, which begins this week. It’s a sad moment for fans and for the player himself, who reached the quater-finals stage after a year long absence from tennis.

Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news.

Right… pic.twitter.com/WpApfzjf3C — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 7, 2024

Nadal shared a statement on X, sharing some of the details of his injury. Despite the fact that the injury needs some attention, it’s fortunately unrelated to the injury that kept him apart from the sport for a full year. “Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news,” reads the statement.

“Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest.”

Nadal shared that even though it’s sad for the start of his comeback to end this way, he knew coming in that he would be reaching his best form within three months. “Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season,” he wrote.

©GettyImages



Rafael Nadal at Brisbane

Mats Wilander hopes Nadal can retire on his own terms

Mats Wilander, the Swedish tennis legend, said that he hoped Nadal retired on his own terms and not because of an injury. “I think it would be nice to see him healthy, maybe come to the French Open, play one more time, maybe win a couple of matches and lose to somebody that he deserves to,” he said to Eurosport. “Lose to a younger player, or maybe a colossus, maybe Novak Djokovic.”

“He's one of the greatest players of all time, and maybe the most important professional tennis player of all time.”

