Rafa Nadal’s five most lucrative businesses

Rafael Nadal is one of the most important athletes in the world. The Spanish tennis player has been involved in the sport for most of his life, winning some of the most impressive titles in the sport. Aside from being a part in dozens of incredible moments in tennis, Nadal has also perfected the art of making businesses. He’s involved with multiple million dollar enterprises, whether they’re related to tennis or to real estate.

Scroll down to learn about five of Rafa Nadal’s most lucrative businesses:

His personal brand

Aside from his sports career and his businesses, Nadal also has partnerships with some of the biggest brands in the world.

Many professional tennis players have brands of their own. Nadal is no different; his logo is a stylized bull, inspired by his tennis nickname of the “Raging Bull.” Nadal sells sportswear, accessories, and more.

Rafa Nadal Academy

The Rafa Nadal Academy is located in Mallorca and was founded in 2016. The location is where Nadal trains and spends most of his time. Toni Nadal, Nadal’s uncle and long term coach, is the director of the place. The Academy has had many notable alumnus, among them, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud.

Nadal’s collaboration with Melia Hotels

Nadal also has a partnership with Melia Hotels, resulting in luxurious hotel stays that prioritize his preferred forms of leisure. The hotels are called Zel Hotels and are based in Mexico and Mallorca. “With our first ZEL hotel in Mallorca, and the concept that we have created for the brand, we are looking to offer those moments in life that I personally enjoy so much: sailing, particularly in the Mediterranean; eating on the beach, at a beach bar or in a beach club; and relaxing while spending time with friends and family, feeling at home,” explained Nadal in a statement.

He owns several residential buildings

Nadal owns several residential buildings. The Spanish publication Vanitatis reports that Nadal is in talks with various notorious businessmen in Spain to purchase a building in Madrid. The location is right in front of the Supreme Court.

He’s also involved in various restaurant businesses

Nadal also has several collaborations with various restaurants throgh the Mabel Hospitality Group, where he’s involved as a business partner. Some of his company’s restaurants include Zela and Tatel, a restaurant that he co-owns with Cristiano Ronaldo.