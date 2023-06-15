Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronald are set to open a new restaurant in Valencia©Getty Images
Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronald are set to open a new restaurant in Valencia

The group aims to offer exceptional culinary and service experiences with live music

By Shirley Gómez -New York

The Mabel Hospitality Group, owned by Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo, has exciting news for food and sports enthusiasts alike. They will soon open a new Tatel location in Valencia, joining the existing restaurants in Ibiza, Beverly Hills, Doha, and Madrid.

The group aims to offer exceptional culinary and service experiences with live music at unique locations, consolidating Tatel as a benchmark and pioneer in haute cuisine and leisure internationally.

Real Madrid players Portuguese Cristiano©GettyImages
Real Madrid players Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Spain Raul Gonzalez (C) pose with Spain’s Rafael Nadal during the Madrid Master at the Caja Magic sports complex on May 12, 2010 in Madrid.

The team of professionals at the new restaurant is being carefully curated to ensure that the brand’s know-how is expertly transmitted. With 600 square meters of space, the restaurant is designed by the interior design studio Mabel Design, inspired by the clandestine places of the American 20s during prohibition law.

Tatel represents the quintessence of the welcoming and playful spirit that characterizes Spanish restaurants, offering a gastronomic concept based on traditional products and recipes combined with touches of sophistication and innovation. It is an extraordinary and incomparable experience.

Tatel Restaurant Presents New Venues In Berverly Hills And Bahrain©GettyImages
This project was created in 2014 by partners Manuel Campos Guallar, Abel Matutes Prats, Rafael Nadal, and Cristiano Ronaldo. “Tatel represents the quintessence of the welcoming and playful spirit that characterizes Spanish restaurants, with a careful gastronomic offer based on traditional products and recipes combined with touches of sophistication and innovation. A gastronomic concept accompanied by daily live music and an exclusive bar that offers from the most traditional cocktails to own innovative creations. Tatel is a unique and different experience,” they say.

