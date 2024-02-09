Cristiano Ronaldo is back from injury and could play against Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo is back on the field. After experiencing an injury that took him out for a couple of friendly matches in China, Ronaldo returned to the field to play for his team Al Nassr, as they played against Al Hilal. There are also rumors that a match up between his new team and his former one, Real Madrid, could occur in the near future

Ronaldo’s return to the football court took place this Thursday. He showed a complete recovery, playing the full 90 minutes of the match. Despite all of his efforts, Al Nassr lost the match against Al Hilal with a 2-0 scoreline. His team is second in the Saudi Arabia league, behind Al Hilal who leads over them with seven points.

In the case of a possible match between Al Nassr and Real Madrid, different news outlets have reported that Ronaldo and his team have been invited to the opening of the new Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Marca reports that the stadium has been under renovation for some years, and that it’s expected to reopen in early 2025.

The Ronaldo-Messi match that never came

Earlier this month, fans were awaiting a match between Al Nassr and Inter Miami, which would pit long time rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. While the game took place, Ronaldo didn’t participate due to his injury, disappointing many fans and viewers.

The game ended up with a scoreline of 6 - 0 in favor of Al Nassr, with the team taking down Inter Miami with little effort. Messi, who was also recovering from an injury, came on the pitch on the 83rd minute.

