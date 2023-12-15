Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo took a trip to the desert of Saudi Arabia, which offers breathtaking landscapes. The couple -about to celebrate their first anniversary of living in the Middle Eastern country- shared incredible pictures of their excursion on social media, showcasing their deep love.

Setting aside the ongoing reports around their relationship, Georgina posted several pictures on her social media during their trip to the town of Al-Ula, which has become quite the tourist hotspot in recent years.