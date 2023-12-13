Leo Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo show that their love is stronger than ever

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are doing fine. Recently, the couple has been plagued by reports and social media posts that claim their relationship is on the rocks. The rumors began in October of this year, and were denied in one of Roccuzzo’s Instagram stories.

©GettyImages



Messi and Roccuzzo at the Ballon D’Or awards

Last October, people on social media began discussing the moment when Messi won the Ballon D’Or. He brought only his kids onstage, with Rocuzzo staying in her seat and watching them. Later, another Messi moment went viral, this time focusing on him and the Argentine journalist Sofi Martinez, with viewers claiming that the two were exchanging glances. Lastly, Messi changed his profile picture, now showing him alone and holding on to his Ballon D’Or award.

The rumors were not substantial, but Roccuzzo shut them down by sharing a sweet photo. The selfie shows her alongside Messi, with both looking happy and smiling as they enjoy some mate while they watch their eldest son Thiago playing some soccer.

©@antonelaroccuzzo



Messi and Roccuzzo watching their son train

Last weekend, the family was spotted at Disneyland, where they sparked a media craze, with fans and viewers fighting to get a closer look at Messi. On that trip, the family celebrated the birthday of Messi’s sister, Maria Sol Messi.

©GettyImages



Messi and Roccuzzo have previously discussed having another child

A wish to add a girl to the family

Messi and Roccuzzo share three beautiful boys and don’t close the door on the opportunity of having a fourth child, this time a girl. “We’re not searching, but we’ll see if we get the girl,” said Messi in an interview conducted by the Argentine Miguel Granados. “We’d like that,” said Messi.