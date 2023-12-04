Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi enjoy night out in Miami with friends: See pics

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo stepped out on Sunday night with their friends and family. The celebrity couple enjoyed a fun dinner at the celebrity hotspot Sexy Fish in Miami, joined by the athlete’s sister Maria Sol Messi, and his teammate Sergio Busquets, accompanied by his romantic partner Elena Galera.

Antonela wore a black minidress featuring cutouts, showing off her toned abs and incredible figure. She paired the look with black strappy heels and wore minimal jewelry, including a diamond cross-pendant necklace. Meanwhile, the sportsman wore a casual ensemble, which consisted of a black jacket, matching trousers, and white sneakers.

Fans of the athlete gathered outside the restaurant to catch a glimpse of the couple, with Messi waving goodbye to them as they entered their vehicles after enjoying their night out.

The pair have enjoyed their time in Florida with their kids since starting their new life chapter. Most recently, the pair caused a commotion during their family trip to Disney World in Orlando, when a crowd of excited fans wanted to catch a photo with the soccer star.

Messi and his family continue to spend some quality time together in Miami, enjoying the holidays. However, it is not known if they will stay in Florida for Christmas or if they will be flying to Argentina. “Whenever we can, we spend Christmas there,” he said to La Liga in a previous interview. “They are special and beautiful days; we all meet, the weather is good and we party. They are different days with the children and beyond that. With them, you can enjoy it more because of Santa Claus.”