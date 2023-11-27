Lionel Messi and Antonella Rocuzzo take their sons to an unforgettable day at Disney World Resort

Now that Lionel Messi and his family are Floridians, they enjoy all the benefits of living in the state, including spending quality time at Disney World. The beloved soccer player, his wife Antonela Rocuzzo, and his sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro were seen walking inside the Disney World Resort in Orlando, guarded by security personnel and assistants.

The family of five enjoyed the amenities while wearing hats and hoodies, which many believe was to try to go unnoticed and blend in like other parkgoers. Unfortunately, the plan didn’t work as many people began noticing their presence, greeting them, and asking Messi for photos.

Leo Messi and his family are at Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fl 👀 pic.twitter.com/1uxssniqRh — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) November 25, 2023

The Inter Miami player is free for the rest of the 2023

Leo, who was left out of the MLS playoffs, is free until the 2024 Soccer season in the United States restarts in mid-January for the preseason with Inter. He recently played with the Argentina National Team during the FIFA Date. This break gives him ample time to relax with his family and physically and mentally reset.

Compared to Europe, where the winter break is shorter and the level of demand is higher, the prolonged break will help Leo develop a better physical level without any ailments and give him much-needed rest.

Inter Miami’s hopes of reaching the MLS Playoffs ended after Cincinnati beat them 1-0 on October 7. Messi had missed the last four games prior due to a hamstring injury.

The best player in the world

In October, Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or, and he had the support of the most important people in his life: his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their children. Messi took home the most prestigious individual award across all leagues and countries. It’s presented by France Football magazine to the best male football player in the world.

©GettyImages



Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi and their sons attend the 67th Ballon D’Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023 in Paris, France.

“I couldn’t imagine having the career that I’ve had. Everything that I’ve achieved. The fortune I’ve had playing for the best team in the world, the best team in history. It’s nice to win these individual trophies. To win the Copa America and then the World Cup, to get it done is amazing,” Messi said in his speech.