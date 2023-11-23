Michelle and Barack Obama’s heartfelt Thanksgiving message, featuring Malia and Sasha

Michelle and Barack Obama have once again embraced the spirit of Thanksgiving by sharing a touching family photo on their official social media accounts. The former president and first lady posted nostalgic family photos from their time in the White House, showing their daughters Malia, now 22, and Sasha, now 25.

Michelle posted a sweet family portrait from the era when Obama became President. The picture showcased a radiant and smiling Barack beside Sasha, who has her arm around him, alongside Michelle and Malia, both sharing a warm embrace. Her holiday message centered on gratitude for family, well-being, and various blessings. She also urged appreciation for the individuals courageously serving our country and are separated from their homes and families.

“This #Thanksgiving, we have a lot to be grateful for — our families, our health, and so much more. As we gather together today, let’s also give thanks to all those who bravely serve our country far from their homes and families. Wishing you all a wonderful Thanksgiving!”

Barack’s post also depicted a happy moment from the White House era. The image captured the former President seated on a sofa in the Oval Office with his entire family. Sasha looked at ease on his lap, and Malia sat beside him, smiling, while Michelle observed her husband and daughters with a serious yet proud expression.

Obama just like Michelle mentioned those who fight for our nation. His caption read, “Happy Thanksgiving, everybody! I hope you all take a moment to give thanks for all of life’s blessings — including the brave men and women who are serving our country away from home. From the Obama family to yours, have a wonderful day.”

One of the most empowering Presidential couples

Having been married for over 30 years, Michelle and Barack now find themselves in a new chapter of life as their daughters have graduated from college, moved out, and embarked on successful careers. Despite these significant changes, Michelle and Barack persist in meaningful work, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to making a positive impact.

Michelle Obama recently took to social media to share about a meaningful project she worked alongside Melinda French Gates and Amal Clooney. The three influential women spearheaded a collaborative effort in Malawi through the Girls Opportunity Alliance, Gates Foundation, and Clooney Foundation for Justice. The primary goal of their initiative is to eliminate child marriage and uplift the educational pursuits of women and girls. About the partnership, Amal Clooney told ﻿BBC News, “It’s been a really lovely and very organic partnership, and friendship, between the three of us.”