Malia Obama spotted hanging out with rapper Animé: Who is he?

Malia Obama was recently photographed in Los Angeles, hanging out with a new friend, and enjoying a sushi date. The former First Daughter wore a chic all-black look and was spotted leaving the restaurant with rapper Animé, who was recently on tour in North America and is getting ready for upcoming dates in Asia.

The 29-year-old rapper released his second studio album ‘Limbo’ in 2020, followed by a mixtape titled’ TwoPointFive’ in 2021, and his latest project ‘Kaytraminé’ in 2023, in collaboration with Kaytranada. He is also known for having dated Khelani back in 2017.

Animé was born in Portland, Oregon, and is the son of an Ethiopian father and an Eritrean mother. The rapper currently lives in Los Angeles and seems to have become fast friends with Malia, as this is seemingly not the first time they see each other.

The pair were seen having a casual conversation after their dinner, with Animé wearing purple pants and a green sweater. Meanwhile, Malia sported a black turtleneck paired with a leather jacket and a matching skirt, styling her hair in a ponytail and accessorizing with statement rings and a black purse.

Malia was previously romantically involved with Ethiopian music producer Dawit Eklund, after the former couple was spotted together in July 2022. However, they stopped seeing each other in November 2022. Malia has been living with her younger sister Sasha Obama in Los Angeles since 2021 and has since worked in the popular Amazon show ‘Swarm’ as a writer.