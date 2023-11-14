Malia Obama enjoys the night in LA with a mystery man

Malia Obama remains a topic of great interest for people of all ages. As the eldest daughter of President Barack Obama, Malia has grown up under the public eye. While she lives out her life as normally as possible, the 25 year old is at times followed by the paparazzi, who recently captured her on a night out in Hollywood. Malia looked happy and comfortable talking to a man as the two spent some time together outside of a bar.

Malia and her friend in Hollywood

Malia was photographed on November 8. The photos show her smilin as she talked with a man outside of Jones Bar & Grill, in Hollywood.

Malia looked beautiful with a short beige dress, which was a turtleneck with big and comfortable looking sleeves. She paired hte look with black boots and a large back that she carried over her shoulder. She wore a little makeup, retaining a natural look that she paired with her hair loose and straightened. Malia appears to have been on her way home when she was photographed, as she was holding on to her car keys.

Another look at Malia and her friend in Hollywood

Malia had a cigarrette mid-conversation. Her friend was wearing jeans, a sweater and some stylish sneakers. While most photos don’t show the man’s face, a photographer captured a different angle, showing him sporting a beard and long hair.

It’s unknown if there’s anything romantic going on, but it’s clear that the two are comfortable with eachother, enjoying some conversation before heading home.

Malia Obama tries to live a life as normal as possible

A life near the entertainment industry

Despite looking for some distance from the spotlight, Malia Obama remains interested in the entertainment world. Following her studies in Harvard University, Malia began to work on her career as a director and screenwriter, working on various TV shows. Her most recent and notorious work is the TV Show “Swarm,” which was nominated for the Emmy awards. Malia wrote one of the series episodes, where she was credited as Malia Ann.

This past July 4th, Malia celebrated her 25th birthday. Her parents made sure to send her some love on social media. “Happy birthday to this talented, hilarious, and beautiful young woman. Malia, I hope 25 brings you everything you’re looking for and more,” wrote Obama, sharing a photo alongside his daughter.

Michelle Obama, Malia’s mom, also shared a post of her own. “Happy birthday, Malia! I feel so lucky to be your mom and to be able to watch you become the wonderful young woman you are today. Love you so much!”