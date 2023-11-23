Christian Nodal’s sweetest dad moments with his baby Inti in Rome

Last week, Christian Nodal attended the Latin GRAMMY ceremony in Seville, Spain. The Mexican singer captivated the audience with his music and took home one of the coveted awards. Following this unforgettable experience with Cazzu, he embarked on a new journey with her, their infant daughter, and his parents to another European destination: Italy.

©@nodal / @cristy_nodal



Nodal and his family are traveling through Italy.

On October 22, Nodal posted a video to his Instagram stories revealing that he was in Rome. The singer of ‘Ya No Somos Ni Seremos’ showed himself in the streets of the Italian capital. Although he didn’t share more details about this adventure, someone very close to him revealed that he had traveled in good company: his mom.

His mom, Cristy Nodal, also posted on social media, showing her arrival in Rome through a beautiful aerial view of the city. And it wasn’t the only thing she shared from this trip; she also posted a cute video showing her son in his new dad role.

The video depicted the singer strolling through the streets of the Italian capital, cradling his little daughter, Inti, in his arms. Wrapped in a white blanket and sporting a matching hat, the baby looked snug. While he remained attentive to the path, he couldn’t resist stealing glances at his baby, showering her with sweet kisses. The footage also captured Cazzu walking ahead, momentarily pausing to wait for her partner and share something on her phone.

Additionally, the video featured the singer walking alongside a blonde woman, likely his sister Amely, who also embraced motherhood this year. Leading the way was another woman pushing a baby stroller.

“I am the happiest grandma in the universe! My two loves!” Cristy wrote in an IG story, sharing a photo of her two grandchildren lying in the same stroller. Respecting her children’s decision to protect their babies‘ identities, Nodal’s mother covered their faces with stickers. However, it was evident that they were resting peacefully together.

©@cristy_nodal



Nodal’s mother is the happiest grandmother.

The rumored name of Nodal and Cazzu’s baby

Embracing her new role as a grandmother, Cristy couldn’t help sharing her happiness in this phase of her family’s life. A few weeks ago, she unveiled the name Nodal and Cazzu chose for their newborn daughter, Inti. Sharing glimpses from their family’s Halloween celebration, the singer’s mother confirmed the baby’s name.

Earlier speculations about the baby girl’s name gained traction when the singer was spotted wearing a necklace bearing the word ‘Inti.’ Derived from Quechua, a group of languages native to the Peruvian Andes and prevalent in South American countries like Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, Colombia, and Argentina—Cazzu’s place of origin—the name ‘Inti’ signifies ‘Sun’ and carries associations with light, warmth, and power.