Christian Nodal’s sweet gesture towards Cazzu - a must-see moment!

Christian Nodal and Cazzu were among the many celebrities who attended the ‘Person of the Year’ event honoring Laura Pausini. Before the Latin GRAMMYs, this event celebrated the Italian singer’s impressive career. For this occasion, the couple who just had a baby girl walked the red carpet, displaying their deep love and affection for each other.

The two appeared very much in love, and a particularly sweet moment on the red carpet made it one of the highlights of the evening. Nodal’s loving and kind gesture caught social media’s and fans‘ attention and quickly went viral.

Nodal, a true gentleman with Cazzu

Just as they arrived on the red carpet, the Mexican singer of “Ya no somos ni seremos” knelt to adjust his partner’s dress so that she would shine in all her splendor. It is worth noting that Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli, known artistically as Cazzu, looked spectacular two months after becoming a mother, wearing a form-fitting dress in intense red color with matching sandals and a bag. Cameras captured the moment, and not only that, Cazzu gave him a passionate kiss on the red carpet.

Cazzu surprised Nodal with a passionate kiss on the red carpet

Once at the event, which took place at the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones Sevilla, Nodal shared the stage with Mon Laferte and paid tribute to Laura Pausini by performing her song “Como si no nos hubiéramos amado” (As if we hadn’t loved each other). In addition to this, the couple met with great friends and enjoyed the evening with Danna Paola and her boyfriend, singer Alex Hoyer.

Nodal, Cazzu, Danna Paola y Alex Hoyer en el evento de Persona del Año

Following the night, which probably felt like a date for Cazzu and Nodal, the couple returned to their hotel, where their baby, Inti, awaited them. On their social media stories, the Argentine rapper posted a heartwarming video of the ‘after party’ that she and her partner enjoyed with their newborn, who is just a couple of months old.

Cazzu gave a glimpse of new life as a mother, after the ‘Person of the Year’ event

