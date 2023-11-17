Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The Palace of Congresses and Exhibitions in Seville, Spain, was filled with stars as the 24th edition of the Latin GRAMMY Awards took place today. The red carpet showcased a display of glamour, style, and love and although Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner never showed up, several couples proudly paraded their relationship. From Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel to Camilo and Evaluna, the couples making us believe in love looked amazing. Check out some of the most powerful couples that enjoyed the show.
