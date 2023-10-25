Christian Nodal and Cazzu have recently become parents and are overjoyed by the new addition to their family. The baby was born on September 14th, and the couple has been sharing their happiness with the world. Despite the Mexican singer’s busy Foraji2 Tour schedule, he has balanced his professional commitments with his new role as a father.

On October 24th, Cazzu shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram stories that featured Nodal and their baby. The picture showed the “Adiós Amor” singer gently holding his daughter against his chest, kissing her sweetly while looking out the window of a private plane. As they have done before, both Nodal and the Argentine rapper decided not to reveal their baby’s face in the photo, instead showing only her silhouette wrapped in a colorful printed blanket.

©@dreskatz



Christian Nodal and Cazzu take their newborn on a trip to Mexico

Although Cazzu didn’t reveal the trip’s destination with Nodal and their daughter, everything points to Mexico. It’s worth noting that the baby was born in Argentina, her mother’s home country, where she and the Mexican have established their residence. While neither has provided details, it’s likely the baby’s first trip to her father’s country. Speculation on social media suggests that this trip may be an opportunity for the singer’s parents to meet their new granddaughter.

What is certain are Nodal’s professional reasons for traveling to Mexico. He has scheduled performances in Toluca, Tlaxcala, Guadalajara, and Veracruz as part of his tour. “I can’t wait to see you,” said the 24-year-old singer on his Instagram stories, anticipating his trip to Mexico.

Nodal, fulfilled in all aspects of his life, said, “I’m feeling a lot of emotions right now” in an interview with Rolling Stone just before his daughter’s birth and published a few days later. “I’m very grateful that life has brought me to this moment with the right person, the person I love, admire, and appreciate a lot,” he said about parenthood.

©@cazzu



On that occasion, he talked about how his personal experiences have influenced his music. “In my lyrics, even if it’s something I write or not, I want people to connect with them. I made ‘Cazzualidades’ for the mother of my daughter. We’re going through a very beautiful chapter as individual human beings, as a team, and as a couple. I love sharing many things. I love shouting our love from the rooftops,” he said back then.