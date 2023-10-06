Christian Nodal’s new life in Argentina: ‘I live in a countryside where no one crosses paths’

Christian Nodal’s face reflects the joy and tranquility of this new phase in his life. A different type of smile constantly on his face is evidence of how happy he feels now that he and his partner, Cazzu, have started a family. The couple moved to Argentina a few months ago to welcome their newborn daughter, born just a few weeks ago. Happy with these changes, he discussed living far from everything in a different country from his native Mexico, where he can enjoy his freedom without any problems.

“I live in a countryside where no one crosses paths for a chat. My neighbors are very far away. There’s a beautiful view that I love,” he commented during a conversation with Mario Chávez, in which he mentioned the spiritual awakening that began for him two years ago.

Regarding his life with Cazzu, he revealed their routine when they are at home and away from the stage: “I’m with Julieta, we cook together, we sit down, have some mate tea. And the views are beautiful; I can’t explain how the sky looks. We spend our time watching movies together.”

Nodal found a very different lifestyle from what he had in his childhood in Sonora, Mexico, and a significant contrast to what he had experienced in recent years of his career, where many people and constant noise surrounded him. “Now I do my own shopping, and I drive; I don’t have security or anything like that,” he says.

As a result, Nodal recounts that he can now walk down the street without pressure, feeling freer than ever. “I started to feel like a human again; if someone sees me because of my tattoos and I see them laughing at me or not liking them... it makes me happy.”

A new stage in life for Nodal and Cazzu

Amidst this tranquility, Christian Nodal and Cazzu joyfully welcomed their daughter on September 14th. Since then, the happy parents have allowed us to see, only through discreet photos of the baby’s hands, the happiness that fills their home.

This week, the joyful parents posed for the camera of Dr. KATZ, Gynecology and Obstetrics, who posted the first photo of the family of three. “The arrival of a new life into the world is always a joy. Congratulations @cazzu and @nodal! Thank you for trusting us in this important moment,” the doctor wrote, revealing how happy Cazzu and Nodal are with their little one in their arms.