Ricky Martin releases a new version of his hit song ‘Fuego de Noche, Nieve de Día’ with Christian Nodal

More than 27 years after the release of “Fuego de Noche, Nieve de Día,” Ricky Martin brings us a new version of his hit, this time featuring Christian Nodal. The latest version of “Fuego de Noche, Nieve de Día” is produced by Julio Reyes Copello, who preserved the song’s essence while introducing new sounds, such as mariachi.

Regarding re-recording one of his audience’s favorite songs, Ricky mentioned that he had been observing Nodal’s career, considered one of the most prominent artists in regional Mexican music. Upon seeing his work, the Puerto Rican singer thought they had to come together and create something.

“(Nodal) is doing wonderful things, and I simply sit and watch what he’s doing, and I said, ‘We have to join forces, generations, cultures, audiences, and create an explosion.’ And I believe this song lends itself to that; it’s a song with a wonderful message, so that’s where this distinguished gentleman who is doing wonderful things comes in.”

Regarding the experience of working with Ricky Martin—one of the most prominent artists in Spanish-language music—the interpreter of “Botella tras botella” confessed to feeling honored. “This collaboration with the great Ricky Martin means a lot to me. I had been wanting to do something with Ricky for a long time, so when I received the proposal, it was, in advance, a dream come true.” The new version also has a music video directed by Carlos Pérez, the creative director of Elastic People, and was filmed a couple of weeks ago in Miami.

Undoubtedly, one of Nodal’s favorite elements was stepping out of his comfort zone and taking on new challenges. “This song was already perfect, but when you hear it with the mariachis, it will steal your soul like it did mine. My challenge was even greater, to measure up to Ricky Martin and pay homage to my Mexican roots. I am very happy and proud of the work we did together, of the friendship that was born from art and admiration. This duet, I promise you, with all humility, will make history. I hope you like it and enjoy it as much as we do. Ricky, thank you for trusting me to be your musical brother.”

“Fuego de Noche, Nieve de Día” was released in 1996 and is part of the successful album A Medio Vivir. The song was composed by K.C. Porter and co-written by Luis Gómez Escolar and Draco Rosa. Production was handled by K.C. Porter, with co-production by Draco Rosa. Nearly 30 years later, this song comes back to life with this great duet. For Ricky, these have been incredible days, as just last weekend, he started his series of symphonic concerts in Cancún, Mexico.

On September 20th, he will perform at the Arena Ciudad de México in front of more than 18,000 people. In addition, Ricky Martin was nominated for a Latin GRAMMY in the Album of the Year category for his album PLAY.