Ricky Martin shares pics enjoying the Dominican Republic with his kids, including Lucia, who is growing up so fast!

On July 6th, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef surprised everyone by announcing their divorce after six years of marriage. Following this news, the Puerto Rican singer has remained active on social media, while the painter has been more reserved. However, both were clear from the outset in stating that the well-being of their children will always be their priority. Even during his international tour, Ricky made time to create memories with his kids, and in the video he shared, we can see how much his daughter Lucia has grown.

©@ricky_martin



El cantante ha seguido adelante tras su separación.

“Happy to be back in La Romana. Whenever I come here, I take a dip in the Chavón River, and good things happen in my life and/or my career, right @amagerman?” the singer wrote on his Instagram account. “Those waters are a blessing,” he added.

“Friends from the Dominican Republic, get ready for an unforgettable night. I will perform my symphonic concert with the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by its director, Maestro José Antonio Molina, at Altos de Chavón on September 2nd. See you there!” he concluded in his post.

Along with this post, he shared a video that shows how much fun he is having in the Dominican Republic, splashing in the pool and enjoying the sun. In the video, you can see his children. In one part, you can see Valentino, one of his twins, sitting on a garden chair. There’s another little person next to him, who seems to be Lucia, the youngest one.

In another part of the video, Ricky Martin filmed himself with his little girl, confirming that it was her with her older brother. The girl looked beautiful with her loose hair and beautiful blue eyes. It seems like just yesterday when this little girl came into the world, but time has passed, and she is getting bigger and more beautiful.

Lucía - he’s baby girl

Lucia, “the queen of the house,” was born on December 24th, Christmas Eve, and Ricky’s birthday. “We are excited to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy girl whom we have named Lucía Martin-Yosef,” the singer and the artist announced days later.

©@ricky_martin



Lucía es la princesa de la familia.

“This girl is the queen of our house; she entered the room and said, ‘I’m here.’ She doesn’t speak yet, but her little face says it all; she won’t have any problems in life. And Renn, the baby who is only 7 months old, is very gentle. They are perfect,” shared Martin in a 2020 interview with ¡HOLA! TV. “The twins are growing up; they are little gentlemen. I feel like the luckiest man in the world.”

Lucia is Ricky Martin’s only daughter with his former partner. The Puerto Rican was already a father to Matteo and Valentino when they started their relationship, and after Lucia’s arrival, they welcomed Renn in 2019. When they announced their separation, the singer and his former partner made it clear that they would continue to co-parent for the well-being of the children.