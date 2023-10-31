Antonela Roccuzzo and her sons stun at the Ballon d’Or as Messi wins big

Today is the 67th Ballon d’Or in Paris, France, where the best football (soccer) players around the world, are celebrated. Messijust won his eighth Ballon d’Or, and he had the support of the most important people in his life: his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their children.

Antonela and sons Thiago Messi, Mateo Messi Roccuzzo, and Ciro Messi Roccuzzo all matched the soccer player, wearing all-black looks. The family was all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet, eager to see if their famous dad would take home the prestigious award. The 35 year-old beauty dazzled in an off the shoulder dress.



Lionel Messi wins big

Messi ended up winning the Ballon d’Or, which is the most prestigious individual award across all leagues and countries. It’s presented by France Football magazine to the best male football player in the world. It’s Messi’s eighth time winning the award, and he received a standing ovation.

“I couldn’t imagine having the career that I’ve had. Everything that I’ve achieved. The fortune I’ve had playing for the best team in the world, the best team in history. It’s nice to win these individual trophies. To win the Copa America and then the World Cup, to get it done is amazing,” Messi said in his speech.



Lionel Messi from @InterMiamiCF keeps extending his record with eight Ballon d’Or!



🌕🌕✨✨✨✨✨✨✨#ballondorpic.twitter.com/fDpFMqMl1Y — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023

As noted by Yahoo Sports, Messi is the first man to win the prestigious award while playing for three different clubs. Messi was the only player playing in the MLS to be nominated for the award.