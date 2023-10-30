Lionel Messi is swarmed by fans as he tries to watch his son’s soccer match

Lionel Messi caused an uproar when he traveled to Naples with his family to watch one of his son’s soccer matches. Footage captured by various people shows Messi arriving at the soccer field, with his security guards flanking him, as dozens of fans tried to talk to him and take a photo of him.

The footage was shared by the Spanish-language program “El Gordo y la Flaca,” and showed different clips stitched together of Messi arriving at Naples. One clip showed him arriving at the soccer field, with fans surrounding him. Another clip showed him apart, with is wife Antonela Roccuzzo, as the two sat down to talk and tried their best to ignore the commotion.

Viewers on social media seemed upset by the attention Messi received, writing that he should be left alone when trying to support his son while doing normal activities that parents do. “Oh my God,” wrote a viewer. “They don’t leave the man alone to watch soccer match with his son, with his family. The man doesn’t live solely for the public, he’s also a human being that has a life like any other person. Let his son enjoy the presence of his father.”

Lionel Messi expected to win big at today's Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi expected to win big at today’s Ballon d’Or

This year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony kicks off at 2pm ET. Messi is the favorite to take this year’s men’s award. He currently has seven awards, which is the most any other player has won. If he wins the recognition this year, he’ll become the first man to win the trophy while having played for three different clubs.

