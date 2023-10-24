The Beckhams and Messis go out for family dinner in Miami

Victoria Beckham has shared a look of her busy weekend. In a new Instagram post, Victoria shared some images of her dinner outing, which included appearances from her husband David, her son Brooklyn, his wife Nicola, Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

©Victoria Beckham



Nicola, Victoria, Antonela and Elena

The post is made out of various photos, with the first one showing Victoria hugging her daughter in law Nicola Peltz-Beckham. She’s sitting next to Antonela and Elena Galera, the partner of Sergio Busquets, who also plays for Inter Miami. A secon photo shoes the other side of the table, featuring Busquets, Messi, Beckham, and their son, Brooklyn, with all of them smiling at the camera. The post wrap ups with a photo of Beckham and his son. “Kisses from Miami,” reads the post’s caption.

©Victoria Beckham



Sergio, Lionel, David and Brooklyn

Messi and Beckham’s friendship

Lionel Messi and David Beckham are now co-workers at Inter Miami C.F., and have developed a great friendship. The two often go out to celebrate their wins alongside their families, stopping by Gekko Miami, the Japanese Barbecue place co-founded by Bad Bunny.

Earlier this year, Messi revealed that life in Miami had been good for himself and his family. “People in this city and this club have made it easy for us,” he said in a press conference. “The fans, the people that I meet every day on the streets in the city where we are now... it’s a spectacular city, and that’s why I can live with happiness.”

“It's been much easier than we thought."