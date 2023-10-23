Antonela Roccuzzo and Victoria Beckham’s latest outing, full of style and friendships

Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children have adapted perfectly to their new life in Miami. Since the legendary footballer arrived in the city after transfering to Inter Miami, all of South Florida including the Latin community has welcomed them with open arms. And David and Victoria Beckham have become the perfect hosts for the famous Argentine family. Now, the British designer and Messi’s wife are building a close friendship and sharing their mutual style and bond with their fans.

©@victoriabeckham



Victoria Beckham, Antonela Roccuzzo and Elena Galera at the Isabela fashion show.

Even though the soccer season has wrapped up for Messi, Antonela has been keeping a busy schedule. The entrepreneur from Rosario was invited to the unveiling of the latest collections by Isabela Rangel Grutman, which included brands like Arezzo, Rangel, La Siréne and Victoria Beckham’s brand too. This glamorous event was attended by a star-studded crowd at the Casadonna restaurant in Miami, with notable guests such as model Winnie Harlow and Elena Galera, the wife of Spanish player Sergio Busquets who is a close friend of Messi’s better half.

Both Antonella and Victoria lit up the catwalk in their own distinctive styles. Victoria dazzled in a satin white dress with short, flared sleeves, a midi cut, and draped details. The former Spice Girl showcased her own brand, proving to be its ultimate ambassador wearing styles from her fashion collection. Meanwhile, the Argentine beauty donned a sleek black outfit, a shirt-collar top and wide-legged pants, complemented by statement platform shoes.

©@victoriabeckham



Victoria and Antonela looked stunning at the Miami event.

Both shared glimpses of the event on their social media, including pictures of them together with the host and other guests. Antonela took to her Instagram to extend her congratulations to the hosts for their stunning collection, accompanied by some captivating photos. She wrote: “Congratulations @isabelagrutman @shoprangel and @arezzo for this collection.”

On the other hand, Victoria also shared photos of the evening she enjoyed with her husband David at the same place but at a different time. The British star congratulated David Grutman, Isabela’s husband, on the recent opening of his restaurant, Casadonna, which hosted the runway show.



The recent appearance of Antonela and Victoria is not the first, and it probably won’t be the last. Messi’s wife and the former Spice Girl have shown how much they enjoy spending time together and are bonding as friends. “A day with my girls in Miami! (We even indulged in a little singing in the rain) sending love,” the British beauty shared last August, providing a glimpse of their dining experience with Antonela and a group of friends, which included Isabela and Elena. On that occasion, they also enjoyed a boat ride along the shores of Miami.

©@victoriabeckham



Victoria and Antonela with their friends, Elena Galera and Isabela Grutman