Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo hang out with David and Victoria Beckham

The Messis and Beckhams are having plenty of fun together. The foursome, made up of Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, David and Victoria Beckham, were spotted as they stopped for some dinner at Gekko, one of Miami’s hottest restaurants.

©GrosbyGroup



Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi

Roccuzzo wore a bright pink dress, a color that’s rapidly become this summer’s biggest trend. She paired it with high heels. Messi wore khaki pants, and a button up black patterned shirt that he paired with white sneakers.

©GrosbyGroup



Lionel Messi

In the case of the Beckhams, the two wore dark shades for the occasion, with Victoria wearing a black dress that she paired with matching heels and David wearing matching blue pants and a button up shirt.

©GrosbyGroup



David and Victoria Beckham

The dinner showcases the growing relationship between the Beckhams and the Messis, with Victoria sharing photos of their outing earlier in the day. She shared a group photo that showed all of them and more members of the Inter Miami team, including Sergio Busquets and his partner, Elena Galera. “La familia!! Besos…” Victoria wrote in the caption.

Gekko is currently one of Miami’s hottest restaurants, hosting all manner of celebrities over the past couple of weeks, among them, the Inter Miami team, Eva Longoria, J Balvin, Maluma, and more. The Japanese Steakhouse was created by Bad Bunny and the entrepreneur David Grutman, and requires reservations for every visit, often done a month in advance.