Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckham, who had a near-tumble while welcoming Lionel Messi to Inter Miami

Victoria Beckham has a key eye for fashion, and the former singer also has a great sense of humor. The British star recently added a playful twist to her follower’s social media feeds after poking fun at her husband, David Beckham, who had a near-tumble during a presentation welcoming Lionel Messi to Inter Miami C.F.

The ever-witty Spice Girls alum couldn’t resist teasing him about it

On July 17, Victoria shared a video of David’s close call on her Instagram Stories. With a good-natured jab, she humorously acknowledged, “He’s not a natural on the catwalk.”

True to his fun-loving spirit, David took it in stride and reposted the clip, simply adding “I mean” with a laughing emoji.

David Beckham styled out the slip at Messi’s presentation 😅 pic.twitter.com/O4KXDDCUNU — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 17, 2023

The retired soccer star encountered a slippery situation as he walked across the stage at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on July 16. The rain had wet the runway, causing David to lose his footing momentarily.

However, displaying his agility on and off the field, he gracefully regained his balance, narrowly avoiding a fall as he continued his confident stride.

©GettyImages



Former British football player and one of the owners of Inter Miami CF David Beckham (2R) speaks as Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi is presented as the newest player for Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami CF, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 16, 2023.

A monumental evening for David Beckham

It was a monumental evening for David, who unveiled Lionel Messi as a new addition to Inter Miami CF and welcomed Sergio Busquets to the Major League Soccer club.

Victoria also brought their son Cruz Beckham (18) and daughter Harper Beckham (12). As a tight-knit family, they celebrated the momentous occasion together, sharing their love and support.

David took to Instagram to express his gratitude, writing, “Special night last night with family, friends & La Familia @intermiamicf,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone for showing up come rain or shine we had a typical Miami welcome. Love you all x @victoriabeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven. We missed you @romeobeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham.”

With their playful banter and unwavering support for one another, the Beckhams continue to create memorable and entertaining moments that leave their fans smiling and eagerly awaiting more adventures.