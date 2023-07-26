Victoria Beckham and Maluma’s new favorite yellow boots are approved by Paris Hilton: See Pics

Victoria Beckham and Maluma seem to be all about the new trend of gigantic colorful boots. The fashion designer and the singer are modeling the recent collaboration between Crocs and MSCHF (the same brand responsible for the viral red boots that took over social media earlier this year).

The Paris Hilton-approved boots seem to be all the rage among celebrities, with Maluma sharing a series of selfies on Instagram wearing the bright yellow boots. “You know who wore them first,” the Colombian musician wrote. Paris also unveiled her campaign with the brand, wearing an all-yellow ensemble and sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her photoshoot, showcasing the boots and sharing her excitement after unboxing them.

“So comfortable,” she says in the video, walking around her house wearing the boots and admitting that she feels like SpongeBob. “Iconic. Love my new yellow boots,” she added. And while the new yellow cartoon-style boots are as extravagant as the first pair of red boots, fans are surprised to see Victoria wearing them, as she previously declared that she would “rather die” than wear Crocs.

The former Spice Girl member posted a photo on social media, wearing a black dress paired with the MSCHF x Crocs Yellow Boot, priced at $450. Victoria gave her best pose and added a yellow heart emoji. The designer wore her hair in a low ponytail and accessorized the look with gold earrings and a matching bracelet.

Victoria was previously gifted a pair of Crocs by Justin Bieber. “Okay, this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs, errm I’ve never worn a pair of Crocs!” she said back in 2021. “They did make me laugh. It is the thought that counts - thank you so much! I’m not quite so sure what to say about this, but thank you. It’s very sweet!” adding that she would not be wearing them. “Well, that was close I think I’d rather die but thank you anyway.”