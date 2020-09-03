Maluma releases tie-dye collaboration with Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

Maluma is tapping into the popular tie-dye trend for his brand new collaboration with Michelob Ultra Pure Gold.

The singer has been hinting at this partnership for a while now. At the end of his new music video for “Parce”--the latest single off the his album, Papi Juancho--Maluma locks eyes with a beautiful brunette and takes up sip from a freezing cold bottle of Michelob. Now, the beer brand has even more coming for Maluma’s next big fashion move.

The Colombian artist is releasing a clothing collaboration with Michelob Ultra Pure Gold that includes palm tree–printed T-shirts and shorts, and a ton of other tie-dye merch, all of which ranges from $40 to $80. Maluma posted about the collection to his Instagram page, modeling a few of the pieces and showing just how great they look.

This new collab is just the latest move for Maluma, who is already at the top of the world.

“Right now, I am good. I am living in this beautiful moment with my album Papi Juancho. It is number two in the Top 50 global. Everything is happening in my life,” he told Vogue. “I’m very grateful.”

When speaking about the clothing collection specifically, Maluma reveals that these new pieces have been a big part of his wardrobe during quarantine.

“Every time I wear it, it is time to rest and chill, and put my head in a good spot,” the singer said.

He also talks about a pair of cycling shorts inspired by a new passion he discovered while in lockdown passion.

“Well, now my love, we are riding bicycles. I am obsessed. I got a new bicycle and I love riding bicycles every day,” he revealed. “I think that girls look very hot wearing the bikers. We always want people to look beautiful. That is why we decided to release the bikers.”



Maluma also talks about the reason he chose to make the collaboration so color-heavy, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans, who already know the artist for constantly wearing colorful pieces.

“My life right now is full of colors and beautiful. It is a good energy, and that is how we want to show the fashion line with Michelob,” he said. “I feel like color for me is a different way to heal. That is why I really like the things that I’m doing right now, my fashion, my music. I feel connected by the universe.”

You can shop Maluma x Michelob Ultra Pure Gold at shopmaluma.com.

