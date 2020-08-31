Here are some of the most head-turning fashion looks from the 2020 MTV VMAs

Although Sunday night’s MTV VMAs wasn’t the typical award show with a live audience and every performer and attendee under one roof, it was still a fun night filled with incredible performances and head-turning fashion. In regards to the VMAs red carpet this year, celebs weren’t greeted by crowds of excited fans or surrounded by their entourages. Instead, each celeb in attendance walked onto the red carpet to have their photo taken while social distancing.

The VMA hostess with the mostess, Keke Palmer looked stunning in the many outfits she wore for the night, one of them being a light grey sexy mini dress with a slit that was topped with an oversized bow. Palmer accessorized with black embellished heels and a diamond choker.

Supermodel, Bella Hadid showed up to the VMAs red carpet looking nothing short of sexy. Hadid left little to the imagination wearing a sheer off the shoulder bodysuit, black trousers, black bedazzled heels, and large silver hoops.

Bebe Rexha looked stylish yet comfortable in her outfit of choice for the VMAs. The “Last Hurrah” singer wore black biker shorts and a long black leather coat. Rexha kept her accessories to a minimum with a few silver rings and hanging earrings.

Lady Gaga always turns heads at award shows and this year’s VMAs were no different. The “Chromatica” singer donned a futuristic ensemble by Area, black platform boots, and a clear round shaped headpiece. Gaga completed the look with chunky silver bracelets and a few silver rings.

Miley Cyrus wore a sheer strapless Mugler gown with matching gloves that went up past her elbows. Underneath the sheer dress, Cyrus wore a black bandeau top and black underwear looking bottoms. She finished the look with a silver choker necklace and silver hoops.

Although we didn’t see Ariana Grande grace the VMAs red carpet, for her “Rain On Me” performance with Lady Gaga, Grande wore a purple crop top with a matching purple skirt, sheer black tights with a rip, and white platform boots with buckles. She even performed with a black face mask.

Colombian singer, Maluma looked stylish in a black Versace suit, a black undershirt, black shoes, a gold necklace, and bracelets.

Rapper, Machine Gun Kelly wore a head to toe hot pink ensemble. A double-breasted suit, sleeveless turtleneck, and trousers were Kelly’s outfit of choice for the night. He topped off the look with a pearl choker necklace and a silver bracelet.