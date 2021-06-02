Lady Gaga unveils collaboration with Versace just in time for Pride Month

Lady Gaga is taking over! The iconic singer has unveiled her new collaboration with Versace, just in time for pride month and in celebration of the 10th anniversary of her legendary album Born This Way.

Gaga and Donatella Versace have joined forces to launch the meaningful capsule collection, in benefit of her charity, the Born This Way Foundation, dedicated to support the LGBTQ community.

Fans of the artist can get their hands on a unique T-shirt and a matching beret with the brand’s logo in rainbow letters, with 30% of the proceeds donated to her foundation.

In addition, a replica of Gaga’s leather jacket worn on her world tour in 2011, will be donated on the fundraising website Omaze.

Gaga took to Instagram to reveal the incredible collaboration, announcing that they want to celebrate “the beautiful colors of love we have within us to offer each other.”

She also posted a selfie wearing the T-shirt and beret, adding “We were all more different, and different is beautiful. Thank you, Donatella, for supporting LGBTQ+ mental health and the Born This Way tenth anniversary.”

Donatella also shared her excitement on social media, celebrating “10 years of Born This Way with Lady Gaga,” this Pride Month, “launching something special for all those Little Monsters who believe in inclusivity and diversity.”