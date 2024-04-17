Margot Robbie’s thoughts regarding Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn

“Joker: Folie à Deux,” the sequel to the “Joker,” will be released later this year. The film explores the relationship between Joaquin Phoenix’s the Joker and Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn, a character that’s being introduced to this universe.

Quinn has become a famous character over the past year, largely due to Margot Robbie’s influence, who became the first person to play the role in live action.

©GettyImages



Lady Gaga at her residency in Park MGM in Las Vegas

In a previous interview, Robbie discussed her opinion on Lady Gaga taking on the role and her excitement over getting to see her work. "Oh my God, she’s going to crush it. Are you kidding? She’s going to be amazing, I can’t wait to see it," said Robbie at the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.

Robbie also revealed that she and Gaga hadn’t discussed the role and that she wanted to stay away from it in order to experience Gaga’s performance as a viewer. "I actually haven’t spoken to her about it," said Robbie. "I almost don’t want to know so I can save it for the surprise when I get to see the movie."

Robbie has previously shared her love of Harley Quinn, and the fact that she wants her to become a character that actors can interpret in different ways. "I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way… like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor. Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth," she said.

More about ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

“Joker: Folie à Deux” recently premiered its teaser trailer, showing a first look of Gaga’s performance. The story teases Quinn and Joker’s first meeting, with the two appearing to fall in love at Arkham Asylum.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” premieres this October 4th.