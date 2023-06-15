Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will stop by Mexico to promote ‘Barbie’

“Barbie” is one of the most awaited films of the year. In order to promote the film and ensure that it reaches the widest possible audience, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie will be making stops by some of the biggest cities in the world, including Mexico.

The video was shared by Warner Bros Mexico and shows Robbie and Gosling greeting their Mexican fans with a little bit of Spanish. “Hola Barbies Mexicanas!” they both say. “Y mis Kensitos,” Gosling adds. The two then share that they would be stopping by Mexico City in order to meet fans and promote the upcoming film. The two will also stops by Canada, New York, Los Angeles, London, Berlin and Seoul.

While specific dates have yet to be announced, it’s expected for the tour to occur sometime in July, ahead of its premiere.

“Barbie” is a film based on the iconic Mattel dolls. It’s written and directed by Greta Gerwig, who’s earned various Academy Award nominations for her films “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.” It stars a cast led by Robbie and Gosling that includes all manner of stars of different demographics and ages, including America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon,Dua Lipa, and more.

Another source of interest is the film’s soundrack, which features all manner of musical talents. The record is executive produced by Mark Ronson. Songs include those performed by Karol G, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, and even Ryan Gosling himself.