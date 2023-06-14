America Ferrera wore ‘grandma’ pjs to ‘sexy’ Barbie sleepover

America Ferrera and Margot Robbie star in “Barbie,” one of the year’s most anticipated movies. Kate McKinnon and Issa Rae joined them at The Kelly Clarkson Show, where they discussed the plot of the movie and a sleepover the cast shared before they started shooting.

Robbie revealed that the idea was Greta Gerwig’s, the film’s director. “We all shared beds, wore our pajamas, ordered room service, played games, and found out that America is exceptionally competitive,” said Robbie.

“I am extremely competitive,” said Ferrera in agreement. “And nobody told me that it was a sexy Barbie sleepover. So everybody was in, like, really pretty silky nightgowns, and I was in the most grandma floral twin set you could imagine.”

“She simultaneously looked like an old lady but a 5-year-old at the same time,” said Robbie. “It was the cutest. And she’s so teeny, while she’s screaming at you [as you play games], but it was so charming. It was like the cutest little thing you’d put a toddler in to go to bed.”

“Barbie” will premiere this July 21st. It co-stars Ryan Gosling and includes cameos and performances from Will Ferrell, Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren, John Cena, and more.

Related Video: Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham's friendship: 'We are inseparable' Loading the player...