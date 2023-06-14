CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals©GettyImages
Kim and Khloé Kardashian go on ‘Barbie’ adventure with their kids: See Pics

Kim recently shared her experience as a mom of four, describing it as “the best chaos.”

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian went on a Barbie adventure! The famous sisters had a lot of fun with their daughters, Chicago and True, and their nieces Stormi and Dream at the ‘World of Barbie’ exhibition in Los Angeles.

The family was all smiles during their outing, documenting some of their favorite moments and sharing them on social media. The four girls posed in a series of photos, sharing their excitement for the new Barbie film and admiring the colorful exhibit, which included all-pink rooms and even a mermaid dress and a unicorn.

©INSTAGRAM

“Thank you for the most fun experience for our girls!” Khloé wrote on Instagram Stories. The four kids also posed in front of a Barbie closet, with True and Dream making peace signs next to Barbie and Ken’s surfboards. Kim and Khloé also dressed in pink ensembles, while the kids showed off their cute outfits.

©INSTAGRAM

True, Stormi and Dream recently reached an important milestone, celebrating their pre-kindergarten graduations. “Yesterday was a big day! My sweet angel girl graduated from pre-K,” Khloé revealed, adding, “No! Im not ok,” while Kylie wrote, ”My sweet girl graduated pre-k today.”

©INSTAGRAM

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for spending quality time with the kids, as they are always throwing fun parties for them on special dates, including Halloween and birthdays. Kim recently shared her experience as a mom of four, describing it as “the best chaos.”

©INSTAGRAM

“Parenting is the most rewarding job in the entire world,” however “there is nothing that can prepare you,” Kim said. “I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.“ She concluded, ”You will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out.”

