Khloé Kardashian’s baby boy’s moniker revealed: ‘Naming a human is really hard’

Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second child via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson in 2022, and after months of speculations about their baby boy’s name, the reality tv personality and businesswoman has finally revealed his moniker is Tatum.

Kardashian shared his name after deliberating since her original plan was to name him Tristan Jr. “Naming a human is really hard,” she assured during the season three premiere of The Kardashians.

Khloé, who is also the mom of 5-year-old daughter True Thompson, previously said her 9-month-old son’s name starts with a “T.” However, one of the most shocking revelations during the episode was when she compared her connection to Tatum to True. “It’s a mindf--k. It’s really the weirdest thing,” she said, revealing she feels less connected to her newborn.

Although the 38-year-old took time to “feel him out a little bit“ before naming him, as she said on the April 5 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the famous family already has a nickname for the baby, which appears to be Tate.

Tatum Thompson was conceived in November 2021, a month before Tristan fathered a son named Theo Thompson with Maralee Nichols. Tristan’s first son is a 6-year-old son Prince Thompson whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig.

Sources close to Kardashian revealed that she wants her ex to be “as involved as possible.”

“Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan,” the source says. “Tristan is the dad, and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.” The insider said Khloé “doesn’t see herself as a single mom” because “she has a great support system with a lot of help. She feels very lucky.”