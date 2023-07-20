Barbenheimer: 5 things to get you excited about the cinematic event of the year

After many memes, fan posters, and discussion, “Barbenheimer” is here. If you’ve managed to avoid this term, it refers to the internet phenomenon that was born when studios announced that two of the biggest releases of the summer, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” would be released on the same day. While some may think that one film would cut into the other film’s business, “Barbenheimer” lovers are fans of cinema itself and believe that the best way to participate in this pop culture moment is to watch both films on opening weekend.

Here are five things to get you excited about “Barbenheimer” and hopefully get you to partcipate:

The posters and memes that have come out

The “Barbenheimer” memes have fed a corner of the internet for weeks now. Mash-up posters, stunning fan videos, and even engagement with actors have popped up all over social media.

When asked if there was a rivalry between both films, Issa Rae, one of the stars of “Barbie,” summed it up best. “I think the Barbie and Oppenheimer rivalry is hilarious; I love that there’s solidarity though where people tried to pit us against one another but now it’s turned into a double-feature situation,” she said to The Hollywood Reporter.

It reinforces that cinema still has a lot of value

One of the great things about “Barbenheimer” has been the amount of people that have signed on to watch these films in theaters. Per CNBC, the opening weekend of both films could result in a $200 million gross, a joint sum that rivals many of the superhero films that have been dominating the box office over the past decade.

There’s something in it for everyone

Me on Barbenheimer day pic.twitter.com/C1PjXrj8wU — Pete 🏳️‍🌈 (@PeteAscolese) July 10, 2023

No matter your cinematic tastes, they must lie within the “Barbenheimer” spectrum. Are you a fan of auteur driven films? Check. Looking for progressive feminist stories? Check. Interested in exploring a controversial masculine figure that has cast a shadow in world history? Check.

Despite their differences, both explore topics that resonate with our times

barbenheimer is the closest we’ve come to having school spirit week as adults — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) July 18, 2023

While “Barbie” is based on a doll and “Oppenheimer” is based on the man responsible for devising the nuclear bomb, both films are deeply existential, asking questions about humanity and about our place in the world and in relation to others. Both stories use art to explore an idea or a moment in time that has impacted the world.

In our era of political upheaval, global warming, and growing threats from all corners, these seem like thoughts and ideas that are worth contemplating, whether we’re doing it on a conscious or unconscious way.

In what order should you watch them?

We’re about to find out that the Santa Monica houses have been a 20 year viral marketing stunt for #Barbenheimer. pic.twitter.com/KGEb4D2FHt — Zack Morrison (@ZackMorrison18) July 11, 2023

Lastly, the main question many are asking is how to do “Barbenheimer” correctly. There’s no right answer, but a lot of cinephiles are suggesting watching “Oppenheimer” first, which is longer and denser, and cleanising your pallate with “Barbie,” which will leave you in a better place for the remainder of your weekend. At the end of the day, it’s up to you.