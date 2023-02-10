The viral red boots everyone is talking about: ‘Cartoon boots for a cool 3D world’

You have probably seen a pair of big rubber red boots all over social media by now. And while there are many mixed reactions about the new MSCHF creation, it seems the internet can’t get enough of the fascinating pair of boots, with online users paying close attention to the perfect way to style them.

Designed by Brooklyn-based collective MSCHF, it seems a new era of fashion is among us, once again heavily influenced by pop culture. The red boots have been compared with Astro Boy’s wardrobe and with Boots The Monkey’s outfit, from Dora the Explorer.

“Cartoon boots for a Cool 3D World,” read the MSCHF press release. “If you kick someone in these boots they go BOING.” Becoming a viral sensation, the boots are set to be released to the public on February 16 and are priced at $350, just in time for New York Fashion Week.

I Wore MSCHF’s Astro Boy Big Red Boots🤠 pic.twitter.com/sm2wxcviXq — Steve Natto (@SteveNatto) February 6, 2023

Only a few people have had access to the boots so far, doing their best at styling them and giving fans some ideas if they are planning to make the purchase. No matter the negative or positive reaction online, this new design promises to keep revolutionizing the fashion industry, making it more fun and blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.

“Cartoonishness is an abstraction that frees us from the constraints of reality,” said MSCHF. “Those big red boots will be mine,” one person wrote on social media, while someone else commented, “How much I need them NOW.”