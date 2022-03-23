Maluma drops his first fashion collection at Macy’s

Maluma is adding a fashion designer to his resume! After becoming a global sensation and breaking barriers through his music, the Colombian powerhouse launched his first fashion collection exclusively with Macy’s.

Designed with bold men and women in mind, Royalty by Maluma, in partnership with Reunited Clothing, explores the musician’s lifelong admiration for the artistry and high fashion while bringing style to the community through accessible collections.

Royalty by Maluma features bold, versatile looks, inspiring all to embrace their style

The collection features must-have statement sets while embracing inclusivity and a fluid design concept that allows shoppers to mix and match. Royalty by Maluma is available in sizes XS to XXL, ranging from $39.50 to $179.00.

Royalty by Maluma is available in sizes XS to XXL

“The meaning of royalty is to treat others with respect, love, and understanding. I want everyone to feel like kings and queens when wearing this collection,” said Maluma. “Royalty by Maluma is a unique blend of my Latin culture and my love for fashion, with stylish wear-anywhere looks that are versatile for a night out or every day. In addition, my partnership with Reunited Clothing for Macy’s represents the American Dream. This will be the first of multiple drops in my collection that I hope will inspire my fans to dream.”