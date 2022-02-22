Flor de Maria Rivera is among Kylie Jenner’s favorite Latina shoe designer

Undoubtedly Kylie Jenner is one of the ultimate modern-era style queens, and her curated wardrobe selection reflects her powerhouse persona and great taste. The reality tv star, beauty mogul, and businesswoman recently rocked a pair of shoes created by a Latina.

Jenner wore the Flor de Maria “Elva” sandal in Red for Kylie Cosmetics’s The Valentine Collection campaign. The mastermind behind the sandals — which are also available in Pink — is Peruvian shoe designer Flor de Maria Rivera.

Rivera migrated to the U.S when she was 14, and fast-forward today, thanks to her creative mind; she has grown her business, money, and resources. “It was special to me having looked up to other Latin designers such as Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta,” she said.

Adding, “they gave me the optimism that there is a space for anyone in the fashion industry, especially Latin designers, to succeed. I feel like I have also created a space for empowering women from all ages and ethnicities. Not only is it a community about shoes, but also a safe space to empower one another and lift each other up. That’s what I’m most proud of.”