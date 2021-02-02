Afro-Latinx and Black-owned companies to support during Black History Month

February is Black History Month, an annual observance to pay tribute and recognize the multiple contributions of Africans and African descent people in the United States. However, February 2021 is the first Black History Month we celebrate since the Black Lives Matter movement took the streets to demand justice for Ahmaud Marquez Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor’s killing, Jacob S. Blake shooting, and protest against police brutality, racist attacks, discrimination, and racial profiling.

Although 2020 was a challenging year, it has taught us that raising awareness and show support for our Black communities should be a priority. Showing up for Black Americans who everyday walk the streets feeling unprotected and without opportunities is another way to celebrate Black heritage and culture. Together we can uplift the community, including Afro-Latinx and Black-owned businesses.

These small businesses are incredibly essential, but unfortunately, they have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Find below a list of Afro-Latinx and Black-owned businesses to show love and support this month and the years to come.

Bomba Curls

Founded by Lulu Cordero, Bomba Curls is an all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free Afro-Latinx hair care brand catering to naturally curly hair. Cordero spent ten years saving, to later launch Bomba Curls in 2019. The brand is built on the idea of sharing products created with natural ingredients inspired by her Afro-Dominican heritage while bringing representation to mainstream media on the beauty of natural hair.

Starting with a single product, her forbidden hair oil, via her e-commerce platform, Lulu Cordero extended her product offering. She launched in Nordstrom and the new e-commerce platform Thirteen Lune, all in under a year!

Naturalicious

Founded by CEO Gwen Jimmere, this is an all-natural hair care brand specializing in curly hair types designed to save time, frustration, and space in your bathroom. Jimmere started her company with $32.00 in her bank account and made her first batch of products in her kitchen. Naturalicious has since gone on to become one of the fastest-growing hair care companies grossing over seven figures a year. Also, Gwen holds a spot as the first African American woman to have a patent for a natural hair care product.

OrganiGrowHairCo

Kay Cola, the founder, and CEO of OrganiGrowHairCo went from being homeless at 24 to becoming a self-made millionaire. While working to build a career for herself within the music industry and raising her two children, with less than $5,000 in the bank, she decided to move in a completely different direction. She put her savings into the launch of her haircare line OrganiGrowHairCo. Within the first year, the company brought in $1 million in sales and has since expanded to include skincare and wellness products.

Glam Body, LLC

Owned by former Destiny’s Child Publicist Danika Berry, Glam Body, LLC became a company to empower women to find their skin confidence. After dealing with eczema due to stress from her divorce, the single mama of three developed coffee scrubs that balance out melanin production and hydrates your skin.

LaRue 1680

LaRue 1680, the new black-owned shopping destination for luxury loose leaf tea and curated tea accessories and sets, bringing back the importance of self-care and giving you the fantasy of living like the Bridgertons. This female-led company was created in 2020 by Alabama native and traveler Stephanie Synclair. Amazed by the tea ceremonies she witnessed while visiting Thailand, Bali, and Singapore, she continued this new daily ritual and founded her company.

LaRue 1680 introductory collection includes classic offerings with a twist, such as India Street Vanilla Chai, Italian Cream Earl Grey, Moroccan Mint, Yerba Mate and Hibiscus, plus custom-curated exclusives to boost wellness & immunity, Ayurvedic Wellness Blend and the Ginger Turmeric Blend.

Butter By Keba

Butter By Keba is a premium line of all-natural moisturizing products paired with clean fragrance and designed for anyone who desires softer, smoother skin or loves smelling fabulous all day. Their products are blended with the best plant-based ingredients, then infused with essential oils and phthalate-free fragrance synergies that have been created using a perfumer’s technique.

Butter By Keba has found that fragrance is an extension of our personalities that can be enjoyed and used to connect. If you are looking for smoother, softer skin or struggling with finding a fragrance that isn’t overwhelming and compliments your unique body chemistry, you must try Butter By Keba!

Heathmade

Founded and created by a ten-year-old, Heathmade ensures the best quality ingredients in their products. These premium, alcohol-free products gently cleanse your skin with a combination of soothing aloe vera gel, anti-inflammatory witch hazel, and scented antimicrobial essential oils.

Kazmaleje

Kazmaleje is a hairline designed for people with textured hair who have difficulty managing it. This female, Black-owned business empowers women and men to rock their natural curls and celebrate unique style using KurslPlus detanglers and combs. The combs don’t break in your hand like other less durable ones! Plus, they mimic finger combing your hair, which is a textured hair gal or guy’s dream!

Ecoslay

Give your hair the love it needs to stay hydrated and healthy this winter! Made from natural ingredients, Ecoslay’s hair care products are just what you need to give your hair the boost and nutrients it needs to maintain its natural beauty. Pick from their Orange Marmalade Curl Definer to help get those summer waves, Matcha Boost will strengthen brittle, dehydrated hair, and the Banana Cream or the Ric Pudding will deep condition and add hydration to your mane during the cold, dry months.

So Supple Organics

So Supple Organics believes that simple and natural is better for skincare. So Supple Organics offers handmade skincare and hair care products made from all-natural and organic ingredients. Ancient beauty recipes inspire their formulations from time immemorial to maintain beautiful and healthy skin and hair. All products are handmade of the highest quality natural and organic butter, oils, and herbs sourced from Ghana, India, and Australia. You can be sure that each ingredient is carefully chosen for a beneficial purpose.

Mocktail Club

When you think mocktail, are you thinking club soda with a splash of lime? No more — get ready to have your taste buds tantalized with the luscious non-alcoholic drinks from Mocktail Club. Made in the US with the highest quality and natural ingredients, Mocktail Club creates healthy, refreshing beverages reminiscent of classic cocktails but with a modern twist. These sophisticated drinks are made with functional benefits and include antioxidants and prebiotics for digestive health.

The Sip - Champagne & Sparkling Wine Gift Boxes For Every Occasion

The Sip believes celebrating should be fun, stress-free, and tasty! Black women-owned and founded by Erica Davis and Catherine Carter, The Sip offers an array of sparkling wine and champagne from around the world in a gift-ready box. Making it convenient, affordable, and fun to discover new bubbly without breaking the bank.

Choose from various selections such as the Rosé All Day Box for rosé lovers, the classically fabulous Deluxe Box, and more. You can even keep the pour flowing bi-monthly with their subscription services, where you’ll discover sparkling wines by the glass six times a year to keep your palate fresh and satisfied. Not only is it the gift you keep on sipping when you take a sip, but they also give a sip —literally!

As Oakland natives, the duo has started a back gift initiative, Take A Sip, Give A Sip, that pledges that for every Sip purchase, they will give access to clean water for women and children in need through the East Oakland Community Project (EOCP). The Sip has provided 670 gallons of water and counting!

SOULTOX 10ph Alkaline Natural Mineral Black Water by Lucky Soul USA

Soultox is an all-natural, powerful antioxidant mineral water made with a proprietary Fulvic & Humic Acid formula that helps you hydrate, all while helping your mind, body, and soul recover. Created by Lucky Soul, this inspirational, black-owned apparel and wellness lifestyle brand has a mission to inspire the mind, body, and soul.

This 0 sugar, 0 carbs, and 0 calories recovery drink is made with Fulvic & Humic acid, one of the most powerful, natural supplements for maintaining the body‘s metabolic and healing functions. It’s a complete source of plant-based nutrients with 77 Trace minerals, 11 natural amino acids in an alkaline balanced state. Soultox naturally cleanses the body for body-builders and exercise enthusiasts and is perfect for detoxing from everyday life stress.

Viva La Silk - Hand-Dyed Silk Scarves, Kimonos, and Wrap Pants

Fashion designers make their mark in the apparel industry by bringing their own culture to the runway. Viva La Silk is one of these brands. The company was founded by artist My-Cherie, a black-owned business, who blends her Afro-Caribbean heritage in her wearable art designs. All of their scarves, kimonos, and wrap pants are made with 100% silk, hand-dyed, hand-painted, and hand-sewn in small batches in Austin, TX. Their dyes and paints are non-toxic, eco-friendly, and made in the USA, plus a few of their designs are created from repurposed silk!

Journacy

It is not a backpack; it is a wearable statement. The Journacy Bag is designed for the kind of men that make fatherhood an aspiration. For fathers, expecting fathers and father figures who are excited to fill this bag up, go out, and experience the world with their kids. This sleek design redefines the way you see “dad bags” the same way the men wearing them have re-imagined fatherhood.

The Journacy Bag is a tribute to the elevated father and so special we are offering only 500 uniquely numbered bags as a limited first edition. The Journacy Bag is versatile and allows for a seamless transition from a park journey, making memories to your meeting at the office building legacy. With its water repellent interior, the Journacy bag understands stuff happens, and prepares for it, so the fun doesn’t have to stop. This bag is the perfect companion for every part of your Journacy.