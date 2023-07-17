Lionel Messi shares pool pic with his family as he settles in Miami

Lionel Messi has just moved to Miami, and appears to be settling in just fine. The Argentinean soccer player has signed on to Inter Miami, the MLS team owned by David Beckham. The moment is one of the most surprising for international soccer, welcoming a new era for Messi and for the sport in general.

Despite the big headlines and the million dollar deals, Messi appears to be enjoying the simple things in life, like his family. Last week, he shared some photos alongside his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, and his kids, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. The post is made up of two photos, one showing the entire family enjoying a pool day, and the other showing Messi and his wife in the sea. “Always like this,” reads Messi’s caption in Spanish.

Roccuzzo also shared some happy photos on her Instagram, showing her and Messi walking along the beach and then another photo of herself midair, happily jumping. “Paradise,” she captioned the post.

Messi and Roccuzzo have been together for most of their lives, knowing each other since they were kids.

Following Messi’s World Cup win, Roccuzzo shared an image of herself, her husband, and her kids inside the soccer stadium. “I don’t know how to start,” reads the caption, which she wrote in Spanish. “We are so proud of you. Thank you for teaching us that we must never give up and that we must fight til the end. It finally happened! You’re a world champion. We know how much you suffered over this and how much you wanted it.”

Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...