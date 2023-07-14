Lionel Messi goes grocery shopping in Miami alongside Antonela and their three sons

Lionel Messi wasted no time immersing himself in North American life, embracing the vibrant culture of Miami. On only his second day in South Florida, the legendary footballer surprised fans as he strolled through the aisles of a popular US supermarket chain, ticking off items on his grocery list.

Witnesses couldn’t contain their excitement as they spotted the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner maneuvering a shopping cart filled with his favorite cereals.

Accompanied by his wife, Antonela, and their three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, Messi wasted no time in embracing the local fanbase. He graciously posed for photos with enthusiastic fans hailing from the Sunshine State before exiting the grocery store, leaving everyone in awe of his down-to-earth nature.

Earlier in the week, the soccer superstar indulged in a delightful family meal on Miami Beach, marking his first day in the US. As he left the restaurant, Messi even received a passionate kiss from an adoring fan, further solidifying his warm reception in the city.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami supporters eagerly anticipate the official confirmation of Messi’s signing, with rumors suggesting the announcement could be just around the corner, possibly by the upcoming weekend.

©GettyImages



Forward Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina kicks the ball while being defended by Midfielder Hector Enrique Castellanos Villatoro #16 of Honduras during the international friendly match between Honduras and Argentina at Hard Rock Stadium on September 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The club’s owner, David Beckham, recently appeared at the team’s training ground, actively finalizing Messi’s move as quickly as possible, aiming to rejuvenate the club’s fortunes.

Having rejected lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia and realizing a return to Barcelona was unattainable, Messi expressed his desire to make the US his new home, leaving Paris Saint-Germain behind.

Despite a lackluster stint in France’s capital, where critics claimed he fell short of his usual brilliance, Messi assured Inter Miami officials that they would witness his true potential on the pitch, assuring them that his family is thrilled with the decision to embark on this North American adventure.

To commemorate Messi’s arrival, Inter Miami has planned a grand unveiling during halftime of the Gold Cup final between Mexico and Panama at their DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi and former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are also expected to join the club, further amplifying the excitement and anticipation surrounding Inter Miami’s future.