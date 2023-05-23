Antonela Roccuzzo and Daniella Semaan reunite in Italy and travel with their 6 children

Antonela Roccuzzo is used to traveling with her football superstar husband Lionel Messi, but it looks like she embarked on a journey to Italy without him. Roccuuzzo recently visited her good friend, Daniella Semaan, wife of Messi’s former Barcelona teammate, Cesc Fàbregas. The moms had a girls’ trip with their children, which totaled six.

Last week they shared photos from their reunion in Lake Como, which looked like it was full of sightseeing, boats, and architecture. Roccuuzzo shared a gallery of photos posing in matching Barbiecore-style outfits, and moments from their time.



Roccuzzo and Semaan each have three kids. In the Messi family is Thiago, 11, Mateo, 8, and Ciro, 5. Semaan and Fàbregas share Lia, 10, Capri, 7, and Leonardo, 6. Their children looked like they were all best friends in the photos.



The longtime friends have known each other through the ups and downs of life and often travel together with their husbands. Semaan also shared memories from their trip, with the caption, “Como you piece of Art.”





It’s been a year since Fàbregas signed with Como 1907, a second-division team in the Italian league. The family moved to Italy, while Roccuzzo and the Messi family have been in France while he plays for Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

The friends maybe even farther in the future as Messi’s time with PSG is suspected to come to an end. The athlete, who recently got in trouble with the team after an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, is rumored to be a free agent when the season ends. There are reports that Barcelona my want him to return to the team.