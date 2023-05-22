Gisele Bündchen and her twin sister Patricia make a rare red carpet appearance

Gisele Bündchen and her twin sister Patricia joined forces to host the Luz Alliance Gala benefiting the Brazil Foundation. During the event, held in Miami, they raised nearly $1 million to help reforestation causes in Brazil, their native country.

“This was my first Gala, and couldn’t have done it without my sister Pati who worked diligently with the Brazil Foundation to organize this special evening,” Bündchen told People. “It was very special to have her here tonight. She worked so hard to organize this event as she does every day.”

The supermodel took to social media to reflect on how she is leaving a mark in the world. “I used to think how can I make a difference? I am just one person in this enormous world and there is just too much to do, but early on I understood that to amplify change it is essential to join forces and that trough dedication and collaboration everything is possible,” she wrote.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who was at the Luz Alliance Gala yesterday, helping us to support nature. Together we were able to raise funds that will be help so many people and projects in Brazil,” the star added. “As Desmond Tutu said: ‘Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.’ ❤️🙏✨”

Although the 42-year-old Bündchen twins have more sisters: Graziela, Gabriela, Raquel and Rafaela, their bond is extra special because they have been together since the womb. “We’re very close; as you know, we’re twins!” Gisele exclaimed.

According to the publication, Patricia is Gisele’s manager and is in charge of her business deals in Brazil. “I know she’s got my back like I got hers,” Gisele said. “We trust each other, and we always want the best for one another, and that is priceless.”

“My family is everything to me, and my sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree,” she shared. “Family is what gives us our foundation, they are our greatest teachers, and they help us become who we are.”