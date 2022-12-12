Sisterly love! Queen Letizia’s daughters star in royal family’s Christmas card

Sofia’s got her sister’s back! The Spanish Princess’ sisterly love is once again on display in Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s Christmas card. This year’s holiday card photo shows Infanta Sofia, 15 standing behind Princess Leonor, 17, with her arms wrapped around her big sister.

©Casa S.M. el Rey





Vibrant fall foliage served as the backdrop for the picture﻿, which was taken in the gardens of the Zarzuela Palace, according to ¡HOLA! Spain. The King and Queen’s daughters were dressed down in cozy sweaters for the photo.

©Casa S.M. el Rey





While Letizia and Felipe did not appear with their children in this year’s Christmas card photo, they did sign the card, along with their daughters. Above the four royals’ signatures, a message in English message reads: “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023.” A handwritten message in Spanish was also included under the text. Translated to English it reads: “Very affectionately and with our best wishes.”

Leonor, who studies at UWC Atlantic in Wales, is currently enjoying her December break, per ¡HOLA! Spain. The Princess of Asturias﻿’ break from school is said to have started Dec. 9 and ends Jan. 4. Leonor reunited with her family in Spain ahead of her 17th birthday in October. The heir to the Spanish throne began her two-year International Baccalaureate program at UWC Atlantic College back in 2021.

The Spanish royals, including Felipe’s parents Queen Sofia and KingJuan Carlos I, aren’t the first royals to release their 2022 Christmas cards. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla shared their Christmas card on Sunday.