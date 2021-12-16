Spanish Princesses’ sisterly love on display in family Christmas card

After letting their daughters take center stage last year,King Felipe and Queen Letizia joined Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia for their family’s 2021 Christmas card. The card, released on Thursday, shows the monarchs standing behind their children reportedly in the gardens of Zarzuela Palace.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey



The King, Queen and Spanish Princesses starred in this year’s Christmas card

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022,” the card’s message reads. Beneath “Con todo afecto y nuestros mejores deseos” (which translates to “With all our affection and best wishes”) the King, Queen and Spanish Princesses signed the card.

Leonor and Sofia looked winter-ready wearing sweaters for the photo, while their parents sported blazers. Queen Letizia’s daughters were pictured sharing a sweet sister moment. If you zoom in on the snapshot, Sofia can be seen holding her big sister’s hand. Sofia is no doubt happy to have Leonor back home.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey



The four royals signed the card

Letizia and Felipe’s eldest child left Spain in August to begin her two-year course at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales. Leonor reunited with her family in October for the Princess of Asturias Awards.

According to El Comercio, ﻿Letizia and Leonor revealed after the XXIX Princess of Asturias Awards Concert that the Princess’ stay in Wales is going “very well.” Although the future Queen of Spain admitted that she misses the food. King Felipe laughed, “But where are you going to eat better than in Spain? It is impossible!”