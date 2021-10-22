Princess Leonor reunites with family in Spain and shares update on school in Wales

The Spanish royal family is together again! Princess Leonor made her first public appearance in Spain on Thursday since moving to the UK for school﻿. The royal teen looked pretty in pink wearing a Cayro wrap dress as she stepped out with her mom Queen Letizia, dad King Felipe and younger sister Infanta Sofia for the XXIX Princess of Asturias Awards Concert in Oviedo.

©Getty Images



Princess Leonor joined her parents and sister at the 29th Princess of Asturias Awards Concert on Oct. 21

Leonor’s mother and sister looked equally stylish for the outing on the eve of the 2021 Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony. Sofia opted for a blue Angel Schlesser dress, while the Queen wore an olive green number featuring flutter sleeves.

Following the concert, Letizia and her eldest daughter revealed that Leonor’s stay in Wales is going “very well,” according to El Comercio. However, Leonor admitted that she misses the food. King Felipe laughed, “But where are you going to eat better than in Spain? It is impossible!”

©Getty Images



The royals met with the 2021 Princess of Asturias Award winners on Oct. 22

On Friday, the Spanish royals were out again to meet with the 2021 Princess of Asturias Award winners. Letizia and her daughters made a fashionable trio with the mom of two wearing a sleeveless BOSS dress for the occasion. Meanwhile, 14-year-old Sofia donned a white Carolina Herrera frock and Leonor a slate blue dress. The royals will preside over the awards ceremony later in the day.

Leonor, who turns 16 on Oct. 31, was last pictured with her family in August as she said goodbye to them at Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez Airport. Letizia, Felipe and Sofia recently celebrated Spain’s National Day. Leonor was absent from the festivities last week since she is now studying at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales. The future Queen is currently on break through the end of the month.