Queen Letizia and King Felipe release family’s 2020 Christmas card

Happy holidays from the Spanish royal family! King Felipe and Queen Letizia have released their 2020 Christmas card. While﻿ the monarchs’ card has featured a family photo in recent years, this year, their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia took center stage.

©Casa de S.M. el. Rey



The image was taken during the royal family’s visit to Somao, which was awarded the 2020 Princess of Asturias Exemplary Town of Asturias Award, back in October. The photo shows future Queen Leonor standing in front of her sister as they sweetly smiled for the camera.

The 15-year-old heir presumptive to the Spanish throne was pictured wearing her oversized checked coat from Springfield and a Massimo Dutti sweater, while Sofia, 13, sported a white Massimo Dutti turtleneck under a padded Zara vest.

©Casa de S.M. el. Rey



“May this Christmas bring us a specially hopeful New Year 2021,” the holiday card reads, along with the King, Queen and Spanish Princesses’ signatures signed below.

Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos, who abdicated in favor of his son in 2014, also shared their holiday card. Rather than a family photo, Felipe’s parents used a picture of Juan Correa de Vivar’s “The Nativity” artwork. “Happy Christmas and New Year 2021,” the royals’ message reads.

©Casa de S.M. el. Rey



King Juan Carlos, 82, left Spain and moved to the United Arab Emirates this summer. Meanwhile, his wife Sofia continues to reside in Madrid. In August, Leonor and Sofia’s paternal grandfather announced that he was leaving the country amid his financial scandal. In a letter to his son Felipe, the former King wrote, “A year ago I expressed my will and desire to stop developing institutional activities. Now, guided by the conviction of providing the best service to the Spanish, their institutions and you as King, I am communicating my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain.”

©Casa de S.M. el Rey



Juan Carlos added, “A decision I make with deep feeling, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown. With my loyalty forever. With the affection and affection of always, your father.”